VENUES CHANGED FOR VOLCANOES HOME MATCHES

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies advised on Thursday that it has approved a change in venues for two of the Windward Islands Volcanoes’ home matches in the Digicel Regional 4-Day Championship.



The changes will impact on the seventh and ninth round matches against the Jamaica Scorpions and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force respectively.



Volcanoes will now face Scorpions at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Ground in St. Lucia and Red Force at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.



The changes have occurred, due to the devastation that occurred during the passage of Hurricane Maria last month in Dominica.

