Windies Women win first T20I

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Hayley Matthews struck an unbeaten 37 and took 1 wicket to lead the Windies Women to a 71-run victory over Sri Lanka to win game 1 in the 3-match series in Antigua last night (Thursday, October 19).



Sri Lanka won the toss and sent the Windies in to bat. Matthews and Captain, Stafanie Taylor opened the batting for the home team in front of a decent sized crowd at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. The pair posted 67 runs before Matthews fell for 37 and then Taylor 31.



Deandra Dottin posted a quick 15 as did Kycia Knight with 14. Then the pair of Merissa Aguilleira and Britney Cooper who played her 50th T20 International tonight added a 34-run partnership. Windies Women ended their innings on 140/4.



Inoka Ranaweera took 2/35 with Shashikala Siriwardena and Chamari Athapaththu taking 1 wicket each.



Sri Lanka lost early and frequent wickets in their run-chase and could only manage a total of 69/7. Ama Kanchana top scored with 17.



Shakera Selman was the attacking bowler for the Windies, taking 2/6. Anisa Mohammed had 2/14, as the Windies bowlers made easy work of the wickets.



Player of the Match was Hayley Matthews.



The next match is on Saturday October 21, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground from 6:30pm. The matches are streamed live on cricketwestindies.org

