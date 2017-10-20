Shanaka stars with century on day one of second 'Test'

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — A pulsating, shot-filled unbeaten century from Dasun Shanaka lifted Sri Lanka 'A' out of trouble to a position of dominance on day one of the second 'Test' against West Indies 'A' at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium here yesterday.

The 26-year-old, right-handed Shanaka smashed eight huge sixes and five fours in his 102, which came off just 108 balls, to help the visitors to 294 all out, after tottering at 137-5 — having chosen to bat first.

The Sri Lankans then struck twice before bad light stopped play at 5:20 pm with the hosts reduced to 14-2 after 10 overs. Spinners Malinda Pushpakumara (1-5) and Shehan Jayasuriya (1-0) removed openers Montcin Hodge (2) and John Campbell (5).

For Shanaka, it was his fifth first-class century and fittingly the landmark came with his eighth six and last scoring shot — a savage pull over midwicket off leg-spinner Damion Jacobs.

After arriving at the crease midway the post-lunch session with Sri Lanka A having lost three quick wickets, including Captain Dhananjaya de Silva (73), Shanaka dominated a sixth-wicket stand of 105 with Roshen Silva, 30.

