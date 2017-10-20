DATES CHANGE FOR #D4DAY MATCH BETWEEN PRIDE, HURRICANES

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies advised on Friday that it has approved a change to the dates for the Barbados Pride home match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the Digicel Regional 4-Day Championship.



The match will now be contested on November 1, 2, 4 and 5 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.



The change has occurred, due to the state funeral of former Governor-General of Barbados, Sir Clifford Husbands, scheduled to take place on November 3.

