Windies A slump to crushing defeat

FLORENCE HALL—Sri Lankan A team left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara claimed a 12-wicket match haul to send West Indies A crashing to a heavy 280-run loss inside three days, in the second four-day “Test” yesterday.

Asked to chase an improbable target of 425 at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium, the hosts tumbled to 144 all out in their second innings to follow up their meek first innings of 137 on Friday’s second day.

Only the in-form Sunil Ambris with 41 showed any resistance as Windies A failed to string together a single decent partnership to resist the resurgent Sri Lankans.

The right-hander was the only batsman to pass 20, single-handedly carrying the fight before he was ninth out after facing 76 balls in just under 2-1/4 hours at the crease and hitting four fours.

Earlier, Sri Lanka A declared their innings on 267 for nine after resuming the day on 213 for six. Roshen Silva, unbeaten overnight on 85, added just one but Wanindu Hasaranga pummelled an unbeaten 50 off 62 deliveries with six fours, to inflict more misery on Windies A.

read more at Trinidad Guardian

