Fletcher five-for steamrolls Sri Lanka for 107

Legspinner Afy Fletcher's career-best 5 for 12 clinched the series for West Indies women, as Sri Lanka women slumped to 107 and suffered a 47-run defeat in the second T20I in Coolidge. Fletcher's returns were the joint second-best for West Indies in women's T20Is, and all five wickets came during Sri Lanka's collapse from 85 for 3 to 107 all out.

Before that batting implosion, Sri Lanka's openers, particularly Yasoda Mendis (22 off 20 balls), had given them a promising start in a chase of 155, adding 33 runs in 4.2 overs. However, that start came undone after a couple of run-outs. Chamari Atapattu tried to steady the innings with 30, but her run-out left the score at 93 for 6 and Sri Lanka folded quickly after that.

West Indies' total of 154 for 6 was led by Stafanie Taylor's 41-ball 49, with support from Deandra Dottin (27 off 19), Kycia A Knight (23 not out), Britney Cooper (23). Their performances ensured that despite a wicket in the first over, West Indies were able to maintain a scoring rate of around seven for most of their innings.

The third match of the series will be played on Sunday. While West Indies will eye another series sweep, Sri Lanka will want to secure their first win of the limited-overs tour.

ESPNcricinfo has the scorecard and report

0 comments