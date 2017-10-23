Chase, Brathwaite stretch Windies' lead to 429

On the sort of stiflingly-hot day that can inspire lethargy, the West Indies ultimately made some sprightly progress in the first Test against Zimbabwe. After grinding their way through a quiet first session to ensure a dominant position in the match, they went on to close the third day on 369 for 8 in their second innings, with an overall lead of 429.

The West Indies had the right combination of batsmen to measure their progress. With the pitch becoming slower and harder to score on, Kraigg Brathwaite batted 229 deliveries for his 86. Later, when Zimbabwe used the harder new ball, Roston Chase scored an unbeaten 91 from 127 deliveries. Devendra Bishoo also provided a handy contribution, breaking Zimbabwe's spirits with 44 after a productive period either side of tea had given the home side hope of finishing off the innings.

Instead Zimbabwe were left with the prospect of a world record fourth-innings chase. While the pitch has certainly eased off from the opening two days when 21 wickets fell, its sluggishness will make it difficult for the Zimbabwe batsmen to keep the scoreboard moving when their second innings comes along.

The hottest day of the match so far began with the West Indies on 88 for 1, and Brathwaite on 38. The opener was content to bat time in the opening session, when the West Indies added just 67 runs for the loss of Kyle Hope, who was trapped lbw by Kyle Jarvis for a career-best 43.

