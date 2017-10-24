Bishoo dismantles Zimbabwe to give Windies series lead

Devendra Bishoo once again proved the main weapon as he spun the Windies to a comfortable 117-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first Test at Queens Sports Club. The legspinner followed up his 5 for 79 in the first innings with 4 for 105 on Tuesday (October 24), which included three crucial middle-order wickets that allowed the tourists to wrap the match up inside four days.

Although Zimbabwe were once again guilty of some soft dismissals, the indies could reflect on an impressive win. With the unusual challenge of expectation hanging over them, they bounced back from a tough opening day on which they were bowled out for 219 to dominate the game thereafter. Bishoo led the way, chipping away during his 32 overs in the second innings on a pitch that had lost its pace since the opening two days.

The fourth day began brightly for Zimbabwe, with Graeme Cremer bowling Kemar Roach with the very first ball to earn his eighth wicket in the match and give himself a shot at a hat-trick. While Shannon Gabriel kept the hat-trick ball out, Roston Chase was unable to take the century on offer as he was bowled for 95 as he attempted a big hoick off Sean Williams.

