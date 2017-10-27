PCL day one

Barbados Pride, Red Force first day hit by rain

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – Very little play was possible between Barbados Pride and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force in the Regional 4-Day Championship, due to wet conditions on Thursday here.

Red Force reached nought without loss in their first innings at the close on the first day of their day/night, first round match at Kensington Oval before rain and soggy conditions curtailed the rest of play.

Bramble and Hemraj stabilise Jaguars batting on day one

Bramble hit the top score of 62 and Hemraj made 60, as the Jaguars, sent in to bat, reached 258 for eight in the first innings at the close on the first day of their first-round match at the Guyana National Stadium.

After Hemraj held the top half of the Jaguars' batting together with a 102-ball knock that included seven fours and one six, it was wicketkeeper/batsman Bramble and all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford that gave the innings momentum late in the day.

Bramble struck six fours from 122 balls and Rutherford supported with 45, sharing 83 for the seventh wicket before they were both dismissed in the final hour.

Earlier, Derval Green made the breakthrough when he had discarded West Indies opener Rajindra Chandrika, caught behind for 25, after he and Tagenarine Chanderpaul grinded through the first hour.

Cato's 90 Lifts Volcanoes

Roland Cato failed to reach his maiden first-class hundred, as he led Windward Islands Volcanoes' batting before Leeward Islands Hurricanes fought back with a cluster of late wickets in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday.

The former Windwards Under-19 captain hit 90 to anchor the Volcanoes to 220 for seven in their first innings at the close on the first day of the first round match at the National Cricket Stadium.

Cato struck five fours and one six from 154 balls and shared two successive century stands that were at the heart of the home team's batting.