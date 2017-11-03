PCL; Round 2, day 2

Volcanoes vs Jaguars

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, CMC – Left-hander Vishaul Singh turned the page on his recent ordinary form for West Indies A by stroking his seventh first class hundred, as three-time reigning champions Guyana Jaguars snatched the advantage on day two of their second round encounter against Windward Islands Volcanoes.

The visitors piled up 357 in their first innings on Friday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground to lead Volcanoes by 206 runs, with Vishaul gathering a typically controlled 119 and wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble missing out on three figures with 90.

Sherfane Rutherford, batting at number eight, smashed an entertaining 51.

Left-arm seamer Obed McCoy grabbed three for 56 on first class debut while off-spinners Tyrone Theophile (2-48) and Shane Shillingford (2-67), along with pacer Sherman Lewis (2-81) all claimed two wickets each. Volcanoes then found themselves in early trouble when experienced opener Devon Smith fell without scoring, pulling a short ball from fast bowler Keon Joseph to be caught square on the on-side by Rutherford, with only 10 runs on the board in the third over of the innings.

Full story at windiescricket

Red Force vs Scorpions

TAROUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Fabian Allen’s superb unbeaten hundred and seamer Derval Green’s lethal burst rattled Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and put Jamaica Scorpions firmly in control of their second round encounter of the Regional four-day championship here Friday.

Allen stroked a career-best 169 not out as Scorpions converted their overnight 246 for four into an intimidating 432 all out in their first innings on the second day of the contest at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Scores:

SCORPIONS 431 (Fabian Allen 169 not out, Brandon King 98, Derval Green 29, Dennis Bulli 28; Bryan Charles 3-64, Roshon Primus 2-69, Imran Khan 2-127)

RED FORCE 133 for four (Yannic Cariah 52 not out, Tion Webster 49 not out; Dervan Green 3-36)

read more at windiescricket

0 comments