Law: No need to chop and change

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe – If West Indies head coach Stuart Law had his way, the 15-man squad which toured Zimbabwe would remain unchanged for the two-Test Test series in New Zealand starting later this month.

The Australian told reporters that the current group, retained from the England tour last August, were developing nicely as a unit and to make any changes would be disruptive going forward.

“I’ve made it pretty open and pretty clear to the chairman of selectors (Courtney Browne) and the selection panel that I think that this group we have together is worth working with,” Law said following the drawn second Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club yesterday.

“It’s a short turnaround between now and New Zealand as well. To bring someone else in or a number of players in, I don’t think would be a great move in the sense that we would have to start again with those players.”

West Indies beat Zimbabwe in the first Test by 117 runs at the same venue almost two weeks ago but were frustrated on Thursday in their bid for a clean sweep when the hosts batted the entire day to force a stalemate.

