Chanderpaul pens new one-year contract with Lancashire

Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the former Windies batsman, has penned a new one-year contract with the English County, Lancashire, for the 2018 domestic season. The veteran batsman was in good form during the 2017 County Championship, compiling 819 runs at an average of over 50.

"I'm very excited to return for the 2018 season having thoroughly enjoyed last year's campaign," he noted. "The club is extremely ambitious and there is a group of hugely talented young cricketers in the squad," he added.

0 comments