Point Standing after Round 2.
Mon, Nov 6, '17
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship after the second round of matches ended on Sunday.
Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points
|
FRANCHISES
|
PTS
|
M
|
W
|
L
|
I
|
T
|
A
|
DP
|
MR
|
BAT
|
BOWL
|
PB
|
1. Guyana Jaguars
|
40.4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
6
|
4.4
|
2. Leewards Hurricanes
|
30.6
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
5.6
|
3. T&T Red Force
|
19.4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
5
|
2.4
|
4. Barbados Pride
|
14
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
5. Jamaica Scorpions
|
12.4
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
2.4
|
6. Windwards Volcanoes
|
10.6
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
2.6