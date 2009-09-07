Main

Point Standing after Round 2.

Mon, Nov 6, '17

 

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship after the second round of matches ended on Sunday.

 

Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

 

FRANCHISES

PTS

M

W

L

I

T

A

DP

MR

BAT

BOWL

PB

1. Guyana Jaguars

40.4

2

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

6

6

4.4

2. Leewards Hurricanes

30.6

2

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

4

6

5.6

3. T&T Red Force

19.4

2

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

6

5

2.4

4. Barbados Pride

14

2

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

3

6

2

5. Jamaica Scorpions

12.4

2

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

3

4

2.4

6. Windwards Volcanoes

10.6

2

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

1

4

2.6

 

