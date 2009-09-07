Point Standing after Round 2.

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship after the second round of matches ended on Sunday.

Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

FRANCHISES PTS M W L I T A DP MR BAT BOWL PB 1. Guyana Jaguars 40.4 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 4.4 2. Leewards Hurricanes 30.6 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 6 5.6 3. T&T Red Force 19.4 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 6 5 2.4 4. Barbados Pride 14 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 6 2 5. Jamaica Scorpions 12.4 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 4 2.4 6. Windwards Volcanoes 10.6 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.6

