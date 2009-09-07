Windies tour of Pakistan put off

Pakistan’s efforts to host World Twenty20 champions Windies for a three-match Twenty20 International series have hit a roadblock. The tour, originally scheduled for later this year, has been put off for future, West Indies and Pakistan media said on Tuesday (November 7).

SportsMax.TV, the website of the official Caribbean broadcaster, said security was the main concern. “Multiple sources said security is the main concern of the regional bodies, suggesting that several big-name Windies players are not keen on visiting Pakistan, especially in light of what was reported by Riyad Emrit when he played in Afghanistan earlier this year.

“The Trinidadian said he and his teammates narrowly escaped a suicide bomber while playing in the domestic league in that country.”

