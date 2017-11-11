Windies Tour of Pakistan put off until 2018

Windies are confirmed to play a three-match T20I series in Lahore in March next year, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi announced at a press conference on Saturday (November 11).

All three matches - on March 29, 31 and April 1 - will be played in Lahore.

The tour - which was supposed to happen in November this year - had to be rescheduled to next year due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. "There were talks to play the series in November, but due to unforeseen weather, we didn't take the risk," Sethi said in Lahore.

Sethi announced that both cricket boards - PCB and CWI - have mutually agreed upon playing T20Is against each other for the next five years in Pakistan and the USA. The reciprocal series in USA in 2018 will be a tri-series, with the third participant yet to be finalised.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have signed an agreement to play a series of T20Is, each year for the next five years in Pakistan and in the United States, subject to availability of dates. WICB will send its full-strength national team in 2018 and will play three T20Is [on] March 29, 31 and April 1.

1 comments