Main

feeds RSS Atom

PCL: Points Table after 3 Rounds

Mon, Nov 13, '17

 

PCL


Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

 

FRANCHISES

PTS

M

W

L

I

T

A

DP

MR

BAT

BOWL

PB

1. Guyana Jaguars

46.6

3

2

0

1

0

0

0

0

7

7

5.6

2. T&T Red Force

41.4

3

1

0

2

0

0

0

0

11

8

4.4

3. Leewards Hurricanes

38.6

3

1

0

2

0

0

0

0

5

9

6.6

4. Barbados Pride

23.2

3

0

1

2

0

0

0

0

6

8

3.2

5. Jamaica Scorpions

18.2

3

0

1

2

0

0

0

0

3

6

3.2

6. Windwards Volcanoes

15.6

3

0

2

1

0

0

0

0

1

7

4.6

 

 

comments 1 comments