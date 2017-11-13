PCL: Points Table after 3 Rounds
Mon, Nov 13, '17
Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points
|
FRANCHISES
|
PTS
|
M
|
W
|
L
|
I
|
T
|
A
|
DP
|
MR
|
BAT
|
BOWL
|
PB
|
1. Guyana Jaguars
|
46.6
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
7
|
5.6
|
2. T&T Red Force
|
41.4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
8
|
4.4
|
3. Leewards Hurricanes
|
38.6
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
9
|
6.6
|
4. Barbados Pride
|
23.2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
8
|
3.2
|
5. Jamaica Scorpions
|
18.2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
6
|
3.2
|
6. Windwards Volcanoes
|
15.6
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
4.6