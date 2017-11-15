New Zealand announce squad for West Indies Test series

New Zealand have announced a 12-man squad for the first home Test against West Indies. Kane Williamson will captain the side that will have one player added while the availability of wicketkeeper BJ Watling, who is currently nursing a hip injury, will be monitored and evaluated over the coming week.

New Zealand have gone with a pace quartet of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry and just a solitary spinner in Mitchell Santner. Colin de Grandhomme features as the genuine all-rounder and the likes of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham also feature in the batting department.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (C), Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner.

