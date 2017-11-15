BADREE ADDS MASTER'S DEGREE TO HIS PORTFOLIO

PORT-OF-SPAIN: West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree graduated last weekwith an Executive Master's in Sport Management from the University ofTrinidad and Tobago.

Badree now joins another active player, Chadwick Walton, who last October,earned a Sports Science and Marketing Master's degree, jointly run byCanada's University of New Brunswick and the University of West Indiescampus at Cave Hill in Barbados.

Badree, who is currently employed by the Ministry of Education as aCurriculum Officer, Physical Education and Sport, was very pleased to havecompleted the programme.

"'I have always seen both sport and education as vehicles that can be usedfor upward social mobility and I have been able to use both to accomplishsome of my life's dreams. I have always advocated the complementaryrelationship between sport and education and today I am proud that I havebeen able to strike a balance between the two."



Badree, who is currently competing in the Bangladesh Premier League, wasunable to attend the Graduation Ceremony held at the UTT O'Meara Campus.

Badree runs a cricket academy that caters for children between the ages offive to 15 in South Trinidad, having completed the Cricket Australia Level 3Coaching Certificate.

He emphasized that he wanted to show young cricketers that it is alsoimportant to focus on their education and that with proper time management,family support and discipline, you can be successful at both. "I treasurethis degree just as much as I treasure my two World Cup Championships,"Badree said.

He also took the time to encourage parents to get their children activelyinvolved in sports or some other pursuit where they can learn social andlife skills that seem to be lacking in the youth of today.

Additionally, he noted "with all the violence in schools, bullying, crimeand drug use, Badree believes that sport has an integral role to play inreversing what obtains today."

