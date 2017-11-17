PCL: Round 4; Day 1

Hurricanes vs Scorpions

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — Half-centuries from Paul Palmer, Assad Fudadin and John Campbell highlighted consistent batting down the order from Jamaica Scorpions, giving them a strong start to their Regional Four-Day Championship match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes yesterday.

The trio were all involved in a slew of solid partnerships that propped up the unpredictable Scorpions batting, as they reached 315 for seven in their first innings at the close, after they chose to bat on the first day of their fourth-round match at Warner Park.

Palmer, freed of the burden of captaincy with the return of champion left-arm spinner Nikita Miller, was unbeaten on 78, and left-handers Fudadin and Campbell made 58 and 57, respectively, as the Scorpions used this well-known Caribbean batting paradise to restore confidence, after it took a hit in the previous match against Barbados Pride.

Volcanoes vs Pride

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent – Opener Anthony Alleyne led a strong batting parade from Barbados Pride in their Regional 4-Day Championship match against Windward Islands Volcanoes today.

The left-handed opener led the way with 82 and was one of four batsmen that plundered half-centuries to carry the Pride to 273 for five in their first innings at the close after they were put in to bat on the first day of their fourth-round match at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

All-rounder Kevin Stoute was not out on 59, Kenroy Williams made 55 and left-handed opener Shayne Moseley scored 54, as none of the Pride’s batsmen carried on to a hundred, but it was a solid effort and they were rewarded for their resolute batting.

Red Force vs Jaguars

Played between the two teams that participated in the very first Day/Night First-Class match with pink balls in the West Indies in 2010, Guyana Jaguars were in firm control on 245-2 against T&T Red Force when day one of their CWI Digicel Regional Four-Day Day/Night contest ended yesterday under lights at the Brian Lara Academy.Thirty year old Skipper Leon Johnson led from the front with his 32nd First-Class half-century. His unbeaten 106, his fifth ton at this level, lasted 220 balls and was decorated with 11 boundaries.Johnson, one of seven left-handers in the team, shared in a 174-run partnership with 21-year-old Tagenarine Chanderpaul who made a patient 84 with eight fours from 235 balls. The pair joined forces in the 15th over when Chanderpaul Hemraj was caught behind off Bajan Roshan Primus for a cameo 22 with four boundaries at 33-1.Primus and Daniel St Clair were the only wicket-takers as the Red Force struggled for penetration all day, Vishaul Singh (22) and Johnson saw their team to the close. Guyana replaced pacer Romario Shepherd with left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and opted to bat in sunny conditions on a graveyard dead track on which the pick ball failed generate any bounce.



