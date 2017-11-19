PCL , Round 4,Day 3

Red Force vs Jaguars

TAROUBA, Trinidad, (CMC) – Three-time reigning champions, Guyana Jaguars, dominated Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to leave the hosts on the ropes, as they closed in on a convincing victory on day three of their day/night Regional four-day match here Saturday.

Jaguars twice scythed through the Red Force batting line-up, bundling them out for a paltry 120 in the first innings and before leaving them hanging by a string 106 for six in their second innings – still 258 runs adrift of an innings defeat in the fourth round encounter at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Things could have been worse for Red Force were it not for a defiant, unbroken seventh wicket stand of 44 between Daniel St Clair, unbeaten on 26, and Imran Khan, not out on 20, late in the final session.The spinners had earlier done the trick for Jaguars as left-arm spinners Veerasammy Permaul (4-43) and Gudakesh Motie (4-46) shared eight wickets as Red Force collapsed from 66 without loss to lose their last 10 wickets for just 54 runs.

Guyana Chronicle has the report

Volcanoes vs Pride

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent – Out-of-favour West Indies left-arm spinner, Jomel Warrican, struck twice in as many balls in the final session to hand Barbados Pride the advantage on the second day of their fourth-round Regional four-day contest against Windward Islands Volcanoes.

At the close of play at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex today, Volcanoes were battling on 151 for five in in their first innings, in reply to Pride’s 360 all out earlier in the day.

Spinner Jomel Warrican’s important strikes gave Barbados Pride the edge over the Volcanoes.They were in good shape at one stage on 89 for two but Warrican knocked over Kavem Hodge for 38 and Barbadian Kirk Edwards without scoring in successive deliveries, to hurt the innings.

However, Roland Cato came to his side’s aid with an unbeaten 47, and was partnered by Barbadian Kyle Mayers on 21, at stumps.

Volcanoes trail by 209 runs heading into Saturday’s pivotal penultimate day.

Hurricanes vs Scorpions

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — Leeward Islands Hurricanes Captain Rahkeem Cornwall led a lion-hearted effort from the bowling attack yesterday to leave his side with a final-day chase of 302 for victory against Jamaica Scorpions in the Regional Four-Day championship.

The burly Cornwall collected 4-32 from 29 overs with his high-class off spin, and fast-medium bowlers Sheeno Berridge and Jeremiah Louis shared five wickets as the Scorpions were bowled out for 191 in their second innings just before the close, on the third day of their fourth-round match at Warner Park.

Derval Green, batting at seven, led the way for the Scorpions with 51 that included nine fours from 48 balls in just over an hour at the crease.

A few others got starts without carrying on, as the unreliability of the Scorpions' batting once again reared its head — their Captain Nikita Miller scored 26, opener Garth Garvey made 23, left-handed opening partner John Campbell got 22, and Damion Jacobs was not out on 20.

Berridge scalped 3-47 from 12.3 overs and Louis 2-47 from 15 overs to complete the demolition of the Scorpions' second-innings batting.

read more at Jamaica Observer