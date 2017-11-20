PCL: Round 4, Day 4

Hurricanes vs Scorpions

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — Nikita Miller and Damion Jacobs produced further evidence that spin remains the undoing of Leeward Islands Hurricanes' batsmen, when they bowled Jamaica Scorpions to a 157-run victory in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday.

Left-arm spinner Miller bagged 5-31 from 20 overs, ending with match figures of 10-87, and leg-spinner Jacobs collected 3-65 from 19.4 overs, as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 144 in their second innings on the final day of their fourth-round match at Warner Park.

West Indies A team opener Montcin Hodge and rookie Terence Warde led the way with 30 apiece, former Scorpions' wicketkeeper/batsman and part-time medium-fast bowler Devon Thomas made 25 and Hurricanes Captain Rahkeem Cornwall added 23.

Miller, playing his first match of the season, following an off-season medical procedure, and Jacobs, a member of the West Indies A team in their recent home series against Sri Lanka A, again emphasised their value to the Scorpions.



Volcanoes vs Pride

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, (CMC) – Barbados finally won their first match of the newly-minted Regional Four-Day Championship, making light work of Windward Islands Volcanoes in thrashing them by 135 runs in their fourth round encounter here Sunday.

Off-spinner Kenroy Williams was outstanding with four for 36 as the home side, set 310 for victory, collapsed to 174 all out in their second innings – 1-1/4 hours before the scheduled close on the final day at Arnos Vale.Barbadian Kyle Mayers carved out his second half-century of the match with a top score of 76 while Taryck Gabriel got 33, but the remainder of the Volcanoes batting failed to display the enterprise required.

The result broke a sequence of poor results which saw the traditionally strong visitors losing one and drawing two of their opening three matches.Resuming the day on 148 for nine, Pride added a further 23 runs before they were dismissed in their second innings for 171 – 20 minutes into the morning session.And Volcanoes were quickly in trouble, losing key batsmen to slump to 62 for three at lunch.

Red Force vs Jaguars

Guyana Jaguars’ left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul snatched match figures of 9 for 97 to condemn T&T Red Force to its largest ever defeat in Regional First Class cricket.The T&T Red Force suffered its biggest ever loss in regional First Class cricket, when they went under to the Guyana Jaguars by an innings and 217 runs on the fourth and final day of their PCL clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Starting the day in the perilous position of 106 for 6 the T&T Red Force resisted for an hour and 45 minutes before falling for 147 all out.

The man doing the damage for Guyana was left-arm spinner Veersammy Permaul who finished with 5 for 54. The day before Keemo Paul did the early damage finishing with four wickets for 26 runs.

