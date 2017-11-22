Brathwaite into top 20 ahead of Black Caps test

LONDON—West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite has broken into the top 20 of the ICC batting rankings, after rising one place in the latest release yesterday.

The right-hander is coming off an average two-match series against Zimbabwe earlier this month where he scored 121 runs from three innings at an average of 40.

He endured a difficult home series against Pakistan with just 101 runs from six innings but has made steady progression up the rankings since then, especially following the three-Test tour of England where he averaged 47.

Brathwaite, 24, has emerged as the Windies batting leader in recent years and averages 36 from 42 Tests.

0 comments