Stuart Law talks up NZ ahead of looming series

Starved of test cricket for eight months, West Indies coach Stuart Law sees little vulnerability in the New Zealand ranks in favourable home conditions.

The West Indies completed their first training run in Christchurch on Wednesday in balmy 20 degree heat ahead of their three-day tour opener against New Zealand A at Lincoln, starting on Saturday.

White ball cricket has dominated for the Black Caps with their last test back in late March in Hamilton, where they drew against South Africa, losing the series 1-0.

It has been a busier schedule for the West Indies, who overcame Zimbabwe 1-0 last month for a rare away test series victory and an inconsistent tour of England in August-September, where they lost the tests 2-1.

Former Australian batsman Law, who has been in charge of the West Indies since January, was under no illusion what his side could expect in New Zealand.

They haven't beaten New Zealand in an away test since 1995 when greats Brian Lara, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh were in their pomp. The last time they toured the country in the summer of 2013-14, they lost the three-match test series 2-0 and Law labelled the Black Caps firm favourites.

