Archer signs on with Hurricanes

Exciting West Indian prospect becomes Hobart’s latest international signing

Barbados-born allrounder Jofra Archer has signed as the latest BBL|07 international player for the Hobart Hurricanes.

The 22-year-old replaces Englishman Tom Curran, who has been called into England’s Magellan Ashes squad and will not be available for the Big Bash tournament.

Archer, who plays for Sussex in Division Two of the County Championship in the UK and has committed to qualifying to play for England, has been touted as one of the most exciting young prospects in the competition.

“It was a big honour to be asked, firstly. Some of the best players in the world play in the tournament and it’s a great opportunity for myself to keep learning about the game and to get better,” Archer said.

“I’ve watched the Big Bash every year so far and had a couple of team mates and friends play in the competition – every year it continues to get better.”

