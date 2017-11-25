No surprises in Windies unit for Youth World Cup

ST JOHN’S—Batsman Emmanuel Stewart will captain a predictable 15-man West Indies Under-19 squad announced yesterday for next January’s ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

The core of the side has been kept together over the last year with the likes of Kirstan Kallicharan, Keagan Simmons and Bhaskar Yadram all included for the January 13 to February 3 campaign.

Stewart and Kallicharan were part of the successful side, led by Shimron Hetmyer, which won the last tournament in Bangladesh in 2016.

“It’s an exciting time for these guys now that they’ve discovered they’re going to be going to a World Cup,” said head coach Graeme West.

“It’s a bit of a younger side than the last one we took to Bangladesh. However, we have a very established, experienced batting group, with the likes of Kirstan Kallicharan and Emmanuel Stewart who went to the last World Cup.”

