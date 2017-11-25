Mansingh resigns as CWI chief medical officer

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Medical Officer Dr Akshai Mansingh has resigned with immediate effect because of what he has described as an “untenable” working relationship with the board, mostly borne from incidents he views as obstructionist.

“More and more obstructions were being put in the way of its [the CWI medical panel's] functioning, so I felt the prudent thing to do was to resign,” said Dr Mansingh when contacted after the Jamaica Observer learned he had handed in his resignation yesterday.

This newspaper understands that the relationship between the CWI, presided over by Jamaican Whycliffe “Dave” Cameron, and some members of the medical panel has been sour for some time. However, matters came to a head when this weekend's planned conference in Trinidad and Tobago for all West Indies cricket's medical personnel was called off at the last minute.

