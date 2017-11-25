West Indies duo notch centuries

Uncapped batsman Sunil Ambris staked a claim for a West Indies test debut as the tourists dominated day one of their three-day tour match against New Zealand A.

Ambris was at his destructive best on Saturday, hammering 153 as the West Indies warmed up for the first test against New Zealand, starting at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Friday, in encouraging fashion.

The West Indies scored at a fast rate, finishing 451-9 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, near Christchurch, with Ambris and the highly-rated Shai Hope frustrating the New Zealand A attack with tons.

They added 155 for the sixth wicket until Lockie Ferguson finally made the breakthrough, removing Hope for 110. Ferguson was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with 5-67.

Ambris, who batted lower than usual at seven, offered few chances and cashed in during the final session against a tiring New Zealand A outfit, having been on 51 at tea. He clubbed 24 fours and a six in his 145-ball stay at the crease.

