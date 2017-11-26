Hayley Matthews remaining with Hurricanes for Big Bash

MELBOURNE, Australia (CMC) — Teenaged West Indies Women stroke-maker Hayley Matthews will spend a third-consecutive season with Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) after penning a new contract for the upcoming season with the Tasman side.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the game's leading women's batsmen, underlined by her role in helping West Indies secure their maiden Twenty20 World Cup in India last year.

“I've played there for the last two years and the main reason I'm coming back is the bond I have with the team, coaches and everyone down there,” Matthews said.

“It would definitely be a huge motivating factor this year to go one step further ­ get to the finals and win the whole tournament.”

