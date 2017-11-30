Bishoo makes strides as opening Test looms

LONDON, England (CMC) — Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo will have the chance to break into the top 20 of the International Cricket Council's bowling rankings if he suits up for the opening Test against the Black Caps in Wellington starting tomorrow.

In the latest rankings released on Tuesday, the 32-year-old Guyanese rose two places to 21st, to lie just outside of the top 20 in the world.

Bishoo is coming off a productive tour of Zimbabwe where he grabbed 13 wickets in the two-Test rubber, to emerge as Man of the Series.

He was particularly impressive in the opening Test when he claimed a nine-wicket match haul as West Indies won by an innings inside four days.

There is no guarantee, however, that Bishoo will find a spot in the starting XI as West Indies have several pace options at their disposal in conditions which will be favourable to seam.

Speedster Shannon Gabriel is the highest ranked Windies bowler at 20th and will also have the opportunity to improve his ranking, as he is expected to spearhead the attack.

