Neil Wagner career-best puts Black Caps in charge

Super Saturday beckons for New Zealand to put this test match away after the West Indies batsmen surrendered to the Basin Reserve bounce.

After a stunning Neil Wagner spell of 7-39 – the fourth-best for New Zealand in tests – helped dismiss West Indies for 134, the hosts begin day two of the first cricket test in the driver's seat.

It wasn't quite the perfect day after New Zealand lost the big wickets of Tom Latham (37) and Kane Williamson (1), but at 85-2 at stumps they trail by just 49.

Ross Taylor, looking composed and one short of matching Williamson and the late Martin Crowe's New Zealand mark of 17 centuries, will resume on 12 with opener Jeet Raval (29 not out off 101 balls) to try and hammer it home on a traditional good batting day, with the northerly forecast to spring up and make the visiting bowlers toil harder.

It's been 10 tests and 22 years since West Indies won in New Zealand and if the home batsmen prosper the wait will continue to Hamilton next weekend.

