PCL: Round 5 , Day 3

Red Force vs Hurricanes

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre’s maiden five-wicket haul in first class cricket engineered a dramatic Leeward Islands Hurricanes collapse and lifted T&T Red Force to a comprehensive innings and 16-run victory inside three days of their Regional 4-Day match yesterday.

The hosts were seemingly cruising towards a large total having reached 86 without loss before losing 10 wickets for 51 runs to be all out for 137 in their second innings at Warner Park.

Pierre, 26, in his seventh first class match, finished with five for 44 after going wicket-less in the first innings while leg-spinner Imran Khan claimed four for 17 to follow up his three wickets in the first innings.

Khan’s bowling effort, paired with his unbeaten 84 on Friday, earned him the Man-of-the-Match award.

Jaguars vs Pride

When bad light stopped play under floodlights on the penultimate day of their fifth round CWI Digicel Regional 4-day Championships game against Barbados Pride at Providence yesterday, defending Champions Guyana

Jaguars were in the ascendency thanks to an unbeaten 72 from Gudakesh Motie and incisive seam bowling from Kemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Keon Joseph.

Resuming on 180-4 in reply to Barbados’ 294, Guyana reached 314 all out on the stroke of Tea. Night watchman Motie was left stranded on 79 from 147 balls with 19 fours a six, while Shiv Chanderpaul’s 30 from 53 balls with four boundaries, Rutherford’s 25 from 34 balls with three fours and a six and Paul’s 19 included two fours and a six all contributed to the Jaguars cause.

Off-spinner Ashley Nurse had 3-34, but while his figures were flattering, left-arm spinner Jomal Warrican had 3-91 and was the best bowler for Barbados who ended the day yesterday in a deep hole on 126-7 with a lead of just 106 runs and the Jaguars scenting their fourth win in five matches.

Joseph started the demolition job by inducing the left-handed Shane Moseley (5) to edge a ball that left him to second slip at 9-1, but Skipper Shamarh Brooks and Anthony Alleyne took their team to Tea at 37-1.

Volcanoes vs Scorpions

Fabian Allen and Captain Nikita Miller combined forces to propel Jamaica Scorpions to the cusp of victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes at close of play yesterday, in the fifth-round regional four-day cricket match at Sabina Park in Kingston.

The Volcanoes are set to resume their second innings at 169-6 on this morning's final day, with the pitch, though showing wear and offering turn to the slow bowlers, still looking good for batting.

Compact middle order batsman Roland Cato is unbeaten on 41, while number eight batsman Shane Shillingford is on eight.

They lead by only 17 runs with four wickets intact after they had surrendered a 152-run, first-innings lead to the Scorpions.

