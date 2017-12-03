PCL: Round 5, Day4

Jaguars vs Pride

A rampant Guyana Jaguars outplayed the Barbados Pride to win the fifth round Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL) four-day game by eight wickets yesterday at the National Stadium, Providence.

Scores in the match: Barbados Pride 294 and 197; Guyana Jaguars 314 and 181-2.A decidedly one-sided outcome was not an entirely true reflection of the contest which ebbed and flowed through the first two-and-a-half days.Since then, however, the three-times defending champions have been on an uncompromising victory surge, thanks largely to their three seamers, who combined to haul them into a dominant position.

The seamers bagged all ten of Barbados Pride second innings wickets, to set the hosts a victory target of just 178 runs, which they achieved with eight wickets to spare.The result gave the Jaguars their fourth victory of the season and they have now extended their lead at the top of the table, moving to 86.4 points, having gained 21.6 from this match. Pride have now moved to 47.8, having collected 5.6.



Volcanoes vs Scorpions



Captain of the Jamaica Scorpions, spinner Nikita Miller, has cited the record ninth-wicket partnership of 141 runs between himself and batsman Fabian Allen as key to their commanding 10-wicket win over Windward Islands Volcanoes in their fifth-round CWI-Digicel Four-day Championship clash at Sabina Park yesterday.

The match-up, which ended early on the fourth day, saw the Scorpions not losing a wicket loss in chase of the victory target of 35 runs after they had earlier dismissed the Windwards for 186 in their second innings.

The Windwards, led by an unbeaten 116 from opener Devon Smith, made 200 in their first innings, to which Jamaica replied with 352.

Up-and-coming middle-order batsman Allen, with 105 not out, and opener John Campbell, 71, led the way for Jamaica, with Miller, 52, being the next best.

Jamaica Gleaner has the Report

