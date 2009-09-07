PCL Points Table after 4 Rounds5
Mon, Dec 4, '17
Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points
|
FRANCHISES
|
PTS
|
M
|
W
|
L
|
I
|
T
|
A
|
DP
|
MR
|
BAT
|
BOWL
|
PB
|
1. Guyana Jaguars
|
86.4
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
13
|
10.4
|
2. T&T Red Force
|
61.8
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
11
|
5.8
|
3. Jamaica Scorpions
|
55
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
12
|
4
|
4. Leewards Hurricanes
|
49.6
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
15
|
9.6
|
5. Barbados Pride
|
48
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
14
|
5
|
6. Windwards Volcanoes
|
21.8
|
5
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
10
|
5.8