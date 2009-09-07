Main

PCL Points Table after 4 Rounds5

Mon, Dec 4, '17

 

PCL

Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

 

FRANCHISES

PTS

M

W

L

I

T

A

DP

MR

BAT

BOWL

PB

1. Guyana Jaguars

86.4

5

4

0

1

0

0

0

0

12

13

10.4

2. T&T Red Force

61.8

5

2

1

2

0

0

0

0

15

11

5.8

3. Jamaica Scorpions

55

5

2

1

2

0

0

0

0

9

12

4

4. Leewards Hurricanes

49.6

5

1

2

2

0

0

0

0

7

15

9.6

5. Barbados Pride

48

5

1

2

2

0

0

0

0

11

14

5

6. Windwards Volcanoes

21.8

5

0

4

1

0

0

0

0

3

10

5.8

 

