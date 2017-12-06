PCL: Round 6 Preview

Jaguars vs Volcanoes

The Guyana Jaguars will be aiming to exploit some of the chinks in the visiting Windward Islands Volcanoes’ armour when the two teams meet in the sixth round of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL) Four-day game from today at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The three-times defending champions have been virtually flawless in the tournament, winning four of their five matches so far, to sit comfortably on top with 86.4 points.

On the other hand, the Volcanoes sit at the bottom of the points table on 21 points. However, captain Leon Johnson has urged his team-mates to seize the moment and capitalise on visitors’ vulnerability.

Scorpions vs Red Force

Jamaica Scorpions' stand-in captain, Paul Palmer, believes replacing ace wicket-taker Nikita Miller for today's start of the sixth round of the CWI/Digicel Four-day Championship will be difficult.

However, in leg-spinner Damion Jacobs, fastman Reynard Leveridge and pace all-rounder Derval Green, Palmer believes the team has bowlers to beat Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the game which will be played at Sabina Park.

The showdown will see the Scorpions hunting their third win in a row after recent victories over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Windward Islands Volcanoes. The Scorpions are now third in the standings on 55 points. They sit below leaders Guyana Jaguars on 86.4 and the Red Force on 61.8.

Hurricanes vs Pride

Head coach Emmerson Trotman has called on the struggling Barbados Pride to improve their batting, as they gear up to face Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the sixth round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship starting at Warner Park in St Kitts on Thursday.

Currently, the Shamarh Brooks-led Pride sit one place from bottom in fifth position on 48 points, after a topsy-turvy first five matches of the competition.

During a telephone interview, Trotman told Barbados TODAY the main problem was that the batting order was currently lacking discipline, and was resulting in Pride putting up poor totals.

“Batting is the main concern. The batting area is the moment is the problem; we need to stand up and bat collectively as a unit. We are getting some partnerships but they aren’t as consistent as I would like them to be,” Trotman said.

