PCL: Round 6, Day 1

Jaguars vs Volcanoes

LEFT-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul’s 24th five-wicket haul has given the Guyana Jaguars full control at the end of day one of their sixth round Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL) Four-day game against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence yesterday.

Permaul, playing in his 99th first-class match, initiated a rapid Volcanoes’ batting collapse, as the tourists capitulated to 117 inside the second session.

The 28-year-old bowled 21.3 overs from the media centre end to finish with figures of 5-40, as the Volcanoes endured another disappointing first innings total. Tyron Theophile (33), Dennis Smith (20) and Devon Smith (16), were the only scores of note.

Fellow left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie snapped up 2-11 while Sherfane Rutherford (2-27) and Keemo Paul (1-19) were the successful bowlers, as the tourists lost their last seven wickets for just 62 runs.

Scorpions vs Red Force

Jamaica Scorpions shrugged off the absence of ace left-arm finger spinner Nikita Miller to peg back Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, and seize the upper hand on the opening day of the sixth-round regional four-day match at Sabina Park.

The Scorpions part-time off-spinner John Campbell did well in the quest to fill Miller's shoes. The 24-year-old claimed 4-40 from 17 overs and five balls as the Red Force were bowled out for 243 yesterday.

The short-in-stature medium pacer Derval Green, 29, who ignited the Red Force batting collapse after they were 167-2, captured 4-45 from 19 overs.

The major Red Force resistance came from left-hand opener Jeremy Solozano, who made a patient 62, and middle-order batsman Ewart Nicholson, who contributed a stroke-filled 50.

At the close, the Scorpions were 16 without loss, still 227 runs behind the visitors. Left-hand openers Campbell and Trevon Griffith— the latter who survived a dropped chance off spinner Bryan Charles' bowling when on one — are unbeaten on 14 and two, respectively.

Scores: Red Force 243 (82.5 ovs); Scorpions 16-0 (5 ovs).



Hurricanes vs Pride

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – Captain Shamarh Brooks found form with his first half-century of the season as Barbados Pride made steady headway against Leeward Islands Hurricanes on the opening day of their sixth round match in the Regional Four-Day championship yesterday.

Playing at Warner Park, the right-handed Brooks top-scored with 79 as Pride, sent in on a good surface, ended the day on 174 for two.

Opener Shayne Moseley, meanwhile, extended his decent form with an unbeaten 70, his third half-century in his debut season of first class cricket.

Anthony Alleyne chipped in with 21 on a rain-hit day which saw the start of play delayed until after lunch.

Looking to turn the page on a run of ordinary form which left them fifth in the six-team standings at the start of the current round, Pride were given a 33-run, opening stand by Moseley and Alleyne before losing their first wicket.

The left-hander Alleyne had struck four boundaries in a 35-ball knock when he fell in the 12th over, lbw to captain and off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.

Any hopes Hurricanes had of making further quick inroads were then squashed as Brooks joined Moseley to put on a further 135 runs for the second wicket.

