New Zealand start favorites against troubled Windies

Windies' woes in the longest format of the game has not abated. After losing the first Test against New Zealand by an innings and 67 runs, they were also penalised for a slow over-rate. That penalty sees their captain Jason Holder being suspended for the second Test with Kraigg Brathwaite set to lead in his absence.

Their compounding woes see New Zealand sitting pretty in the two-Test series. The hosts had a string of good performances led by Neil Wagner's bouncer-infused seven-wicket haul and centuries by Colin de Grandhomme and debutant Tom Blundell. The others who missed out in that game may well look at the second one as a chance to make their mark.

Leading that list will be their skipper Kane Williamson, who fell for 1 to a gully-trap in the first Test. Williamson has not been short of Test runs but New Zealand's frugal opportunities in the format will only enhance the pressure on him to score big when he gets the chance. Opener Jeet Raval, who has five fifties in eight Tests, will also be looking at it as a chance to improve on the duck in the hundreds column. Clearly, New Zealand's problems are not as serious as the ones faced by their opponents.

2 comments