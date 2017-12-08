PCL: Round 6, Day 2

Scorpions vs Red Force

KINGSTON—A blistering, first-class career-best hundred from John Campbell led solid batting down the order to put Jamaica Scorpions in charge against Trinidad & Tobago Red Force before rain slowed their advance in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday.

Campbell hit 155 – his third first-class hundred – to power the Scorpions to 318 for four, replying to Red Force’s first innings total of 243, before rain drove the players off the field early and they never returned on the second day of the sixth-round match at Sabina Park.

The left-handed opener struck 11 fours and seven sixes from 183 balls in a 4 ? hours stay at the crease to inspire the remainder of the Scorpions batting of which skipper Paul Palmer was unbeaten on 68 and Brandon King made 63.

Left-arm fast-medium bowler Daniel St Clair was the most successful Red Force, taking 2-48 from 13 overs, but he and the rest of the visitors’ attack would have welcomed the rain interruption late in the day that saved them from further punishment.

Hurricanes vs Pride

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – Opener Shayne Moseley struck his maiden first class century to undergird Barbados Pride’s best batting performance of the season, as they gained the upper hand in their Regional Four-Day contest against Leeward Islands Hurricanes here Friday.

The left-hander struck 117 as Pride were dismissed for 394 in their first innings at Warner Park, with all-rounder Justin Greaves carved out a unbeaten 79 and Hayden Walsh Jr, 38.

At the close, Hurricanes were making a decent reply at 61 for one, still with a mountain to climb needing 333 runs to secure the all-important first innings lead, heading into the penultimate day of the encounter.

Right-handed opener Montcin Hodge was spearheading his side’s fight with an unbeaten 27.

Resuming from their overnight 170 for two, Barbados prospered during the first hour as Moseley and fellow left-hander Jonathan Carter extended their third wicket stand to 53 before being separated.

Moseley, starting the day on 70, faced 303 balls and struck 17 boundaries while Carter managed 18 from 59 deliveries with two fours.

Jaguars vs Volcanoes

THE Guyana Jaguars bowlers were able to maintain total control during the final session of play yesterday, which ultimately left the visiting Windward Islands Volcanoes with a mountain to climb, in order to save the sixth round Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL) Four-day encounter.

At the end of day two at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, the tourists, batting a second time were 127-6, an overall lead of 50 runs.

After dismissing the Jaguars for 194 in their first innings, the strong second-innings reply the visitors expected, however, did not materialise, as an impressive Jaguars bowling attack had inflicted irreparable damage.

With the clouds gathering and the floodlights on, batting became more difficult as the three-time defending champions relentlessly pressed home their advantage.

Medium pacer Sherfane Rutherford (2-19) was the main destroyer in the Volcanoes’ second innings, while Keon Joseph, Keemo Paul, and left-arm spinners Veerasammy Permaul and Gudakesh Motie claimed a wicket apiece.

Devon Smith struggled initially, but was there at the close on 49, and was the only batsman to offer any form of resistance.

Earlier, the Jaguars’ innings was built on the back of a solid 59 from veteran West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Resuming at 78-2, the Jaguars lost both overnight batsmen inside the first ten overs of the day.

