Seamers help Windies reverse fortunes on opening day

In an absorbing day of Test cricket in Hamilton, Windies fought back in commendable fashion to take the upper hand against New Zealand in the second Test. After getting battered in the first Test and losing their captain for the second, Windies knew the task was going to be tougher to just compete in the second game, let alone push for a win. And when Jeet Raval and Kane Williamson guided them to a strong position in the second session with minimal effort, it appeared as if the visitors would surrender meekly.

But once Williamson and Raval fell in quick succession, the seamers took control and exerted more pressure on the home side. Colin de Grandhomme briefly threatened with a rapid half-century but Shannon Gabriel put his no-ball woes behind him to get rid of him with the new ball that left the hosts precariously placed at 286/7 at stumps on Saturday (December 9).

Earlier in the day, New Zealand were bolstered by the return of Tim Southee whereas Windies had to hand a debut to Raymon Reifer in Holder's absence but the soothing balm came via the toss which the Windies won to subsequently insert New Zealand in. On a slightly greenish looking wicket, the pacers failed to extract movement off the surface and couldn't' swing the new ball too.

