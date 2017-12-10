PCL, Round 6, Day 3

Scorpions vs Red Force

Captain Paul Palmer stroked his way to a classy, maiden first-class hundred to keep Jamaica Scorpions in total control of the sixth-round regional four-day match against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force entering today's final day at Sabina Park.

But the Scorpions will have an eye out for possible showers after rain truncated play yesterday, making only 56 overs possible.

When bad light forced the umpires to call off proceedings last afternoon at 4:42 after two prior rain interruptions, the Red Force were 21-1 in their second innings — still 271 runs from avoiding an innings defeat.

Jaguars vs Volcanoes

A masterful 95 from the experienced Devon Smith failed to prevent the Guyana Jaguars from being 61 runs away from their fifth victory of the season when the penultimate day of their sixth round of their CWI Digicel Regional four-day Championship game against the Windwards Volcanoes came to an end at Providence yesterday.

Smith reached the boundary seven times from 185 balls before falling five runs away from his 27th regional century and fourth for the season and shared in a fighting 70-run stand with his 26-year-old nephew Dennis Smith who contributed 28 with five fours from 73 balls.

Smith reached 612 runs from six matches but only Shane Shillingford, who made 26 from 64 balls with three fours reached double figures yesterday for the last placed team.

Jaguars, set 165 were 104-4 with Vishaul Singh the only Guyanese with over 400 runs, unbeaten on 48. With him was Anthony Bramble on 10.

The Volcanoes resumed on 127-6 with a lead of 50 and Devon and Dennis Smith started with plenty of positivity and added 70 for the seventh wicket.

The 36-year-old Devon Smith, who began the day on 49, stroked Permaul gloriously through cover for four to post his 56th half-century at this level, while Dennis offered excellent support as former Windwards Islands under-19 opener played some lovely drives.

Kaieteur News has the report.

Hurricanes vs Pride

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 9 - (www.bcacicket.org) - Barbados Pride, with a first innings lead of 148, were 110 for four off 33 overs in their second innings - an overall lead of 258 - at the close of play on the third day of the sixth round Digicel Regional first-class match against Leeward Islands at Warner Park today.

The not out batsmen were Kevin Stoute on 14 and Kenroy Williams, 15.

Anthony Alleyne was caught by Rahkeem Cornwall off fast bowler Gavin Tonge for 13 (18-1; 4.5 overs).

Shayne Moseley was caught by wicket-keeper Jahmar Hamiton off medium-pacer Devon Thomas for 16 (37-2; 13.4 overs).

Shamarh Brooks was caught and bowled by pacer Jeremiah Louis for 29 (70-3; 23.3 overs).

And Jonathan Carter was leg before wicket by off-spinner Cornwall for 22 (84-4; 26.5 overs).

Bowling: Tonge 6-3-10-1, Louis 8-0-31-1, Thomas 6-2-11-1, Berridge 5-1-17-0, Cornwall 6-0-35-1, Warde 2-1-6-0.

