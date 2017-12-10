Boult, Southee star to put New Zealand on top

Tim Southee and Trent Boult had a magnificent day with bat, ball and on the field to put New Zealand in command in the second Test in Hamilton. New Zealand's new ball bowlers first had a task with the bat after Windies managed to get rid of Neil Wagner and Tom Blundell early on Sunday (December 10). Even though Southee has a reputation for being a big hitter, Windies didn't anticipate an assault from Boult.

The No.11 signalled his intentions off just the third ball he faced when he moved to the leg side and ramped one over the slip cordon. He brought out the ramp once again, this time off Miguel Cummins and the result was a six. Southee soon joined in the action when he pulled one off Gabriel, that took a top edge to sail over the boundary.



At one stage, Boult managed to collect four fours and one six in the space of ten deliveries much to the delight of the small crowd. The pair added 61 runs to frustrate the visitors as New Zealand finished with 373. Southee then came back to get rid of Kieron Powell in the very first over to peg the visitors back early. Post lunch, Kraigg Brathwaite received a huge reprieve in the third over of the session when he edged Trent Boult behind to the slip cordon. Tom Latham though misjudged the catch and went the other way initially as the ball went to the boundary.

0 comments