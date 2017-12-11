PCL, Round 6, Day 4

Scorpions vs Red Force

Skipper Denesh Ramdin and rain came to the assistance of the T&T Red Force yesterday, as their their sixth round Digicel CWI PCL clash against the Jamaica Scorpions ended in a draw at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Starting the final day on 21/1 trailing the home team by 271 runs, the T&T Red Force lost quick wickets and it took a rearguard 40-run partnership between Ramdin and all rounder Imran Khan to take the team to 162/6 at tea. After the tea break just one run was added and rain came down to wash out the final session to give T&T a draw, with defeat staring them earlier on.

Ramdin was unbeaten on 52 when the rain came, while Khan was on 17. the man doing the damage for the Jamaicans was Reynard Leveridge who grabbed three wickets for 23 runs.

Jaguars vs Volcanoes

ON a surreal fourth morning when the Guyana Jaguars played some silly cricket, the sixth round Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL) Four-day encounter between the title-holders and Windward Islands Volcanoes ended in an historic tie yesterday at the National Stadium, Providence.

It was the first tie in 152 years for the regional first-class championship

Scores in the game: Windward Islands Volcanoes 117 and 241; Guyana Jaguars 194 and 164.

Statistics had highlighted the Jaguars dominance this season, but this match shifted balance throughout its course, swinging precariously from one side to the other until the end, after the Jaguars lost their last six wickets for just 60 runs.

Despite the shocking result, they Jaguars remain at the top of the table, moving to 97.2 points, having earned 10.8 from this match.



Hurricanes vs Pride

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 10 - (www.bcacicket.org) - Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Barbados Pride battled to an exciting draw in their sixth round Digicel Regional first-class match at Warner Park today.

Needing 312 to win, Leeward Islands Hurricanes scored 286 for eight off 77 overs.

Devon Thomas hit the top score of 103.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican was the main wicket-taker with six for 89 off 28 overs.

Montcin Hodge was caught by Justin Greaves off Warrican for 33 (57-1; 9.5 overs).

Chesney Hughes was leg before wicket by off-spinner Kenroy Williams for 17 (57-2; 10.4 overs).

Nkrumah Bonner was leg before wicket by Warrican for 16 (105-3; 23.5 overs).

Jahmar Hamilton was bowled by leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr for 16 (133-4; 32 overs).

Akeem Saunders was caught by Jonathan Carter off Warrican for 64 (241-5; 60 overs).

