West Indies In Trouble

A record-equalling 17th century by Ross Taylor had New Zealand closing in on a series sweep against the West Indies after day three of the second Test in Hamilton on Monday.

The West Indies, set a world-record target of 444 to win, were in trouble at 30 for two by stumps with two full days of play remaining.

It was New Zealand's day as they shut down the West Indies for 221 to lead by 152 on the first innings. New Zealand declared their second innings at 291 for eight, with Taylor 107 not out, and then took two top-order wickets by stumps.

Taylor joined the late Martin Crowe and current captain Kane Williamson on 17 Test centuries.The 33-year-old, who offered two chances in an otherwise majestic innings, reached the milestone driving Raymon Reifer to the boundary for only the 11th four in his 198 ball innings.Williamson was earlier out for 54 as he looked to lead New Zealand to a series sweep following the innings victory in the first Test.

The current record for a victorious fourth innings chase is 418, achieved 14 years ago when the West Indies reached the target against Australia for the loss of seven wickets.

scorecard

1 comments