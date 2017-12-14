White-ball contracts for West Indies players

West Indies players will be offered more flexible and enhanced contracts, including exclusive retainers for Test and limited-overs cricket, according to a new Cricket West Indies policy. The highest-paid category will be for players who feature in Tests and ODIs, with a maximum retainer of over US $300,000 including match fees. The four-man selection panel, led by Courtney Browne, has shortlisted players for every category, which is expected to be made public soon.

The new contract policy is one of CWI CEO Johnny Grave's visions for the board, along with the previously-announced amnesty. The policy has three levels, and will initially last for nine months. The new contracts will be offered on July 1, 2018, at the same time as the domestic retainer contracts.

The contracts have been split into three categories. Category A will comprise players who play predominantly Tests and ODIs. Category B will be for only Test players, while Category C will cover players featuring in only ODIs and T20s.

ESPNcricinfo understands six players have been offered first batch of white-ball contracts (Category C): Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse and Kesrick Williams.

