WINDIES ANNOUNCE CHANGES TO ODI AND T20 SQUADS
Fri, Dec 15, '17
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies announced changes to the Windies squads for the three-match One-Day International series and the three-match T20 International series on the Tour of New Zealand. These changes are due to injuries and unavailability.
ODI SQUAD
Sunil Ambris ruled out with a fractured left arm. Will be replaced by Shimron Hetmyer
Alzarri Joseph ruled out with a back injury. Will be replaced by Sheldon Cottrell
Marlon Samuels ruled out with an injury to his right ring finger. Will be replaced by Chadwick Walton
T20 SQUAD
Samuels will be replaced by Shai Hope
Sunil Narine unavailable due to personal reasons. Will be replaced by Ashley Nurse
ODI SQUAD
1. Jason Holder (captain)
2. Jason Mohammed (vice captain)
3. Ronsford Beaton
4. Sheldon Cotterell
5. Chris Gayle
6. Shimron Hetmyer
7. Kyle Hope
8. Shai Hope
9. Evin Lewis
10. Nikita Miller
11. Ashley Nurse
12. Rovman Powell
13. Shannon Gabriel
14. Chadwick Walton
15. Kesrick Williams
T20 SQUAD
1. Carlos Brathwaite (captain)
2. Samuel Badree
3. Ronsford Beaton
4. Rayad Emrit
5. Andre Fletcher
6. Chris Gayle
7. Shai Hope
8. Jason Mohammed
9. Ashley Nurse
10. Kieron Pollard
11. Rovman Powell
12. Jerome Taylor
13. Chadwick Walton
14. Kesrick Williams