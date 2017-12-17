PCL: Round 7; Day 3

Red Force vs Pride

The T&T Red Force bowlers fought well, after a brilliant century from skipper Denesh Ramdin, prevented the follow-on against the Barbados Pride, but at the end of the third day’s play of the CWI, Digicel PCL clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, the home team were up against it.

Barbados batting a second time with a first innings lead of 102 runs, closed the day on 188 for seven, for an overall lead of 290 going into the final day today. Earlier, Ramdin scored his 15th First Class hundred to ensure that T&T got past the 167 run follow on mark, eventually dismissed for 213.

Following that, the local bowlers then went to battle and did well but having the comfort of a first innings lead of 102, the Barbadians are still out front.

Trinidad Guardian has the report



Volcanoes vs Scorpions

Devon Smith duly landed another Windies first-class batting record and the Windward Islands Volcanoes, led by Kyle Mayers, carried them to within reach of their first victory of the season against Jamaica Scorpions at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Smith became the first batsman to score hundreds in each innings of a Windies first-class match twice in the modern era (1966 onwards), when he slammed 154 in the Volcanoes’ second innings to leave Scorpions with a victory target of 398.



The veteran left-handed opener collected 13 boundaries from 279 balls in his close to six-hour stay at the crease which has carried his aggregate for the season to 873 – leaving him 195 shy of the single-season record set eight years ago by former Windies left-hander Narsingh Deonarine.



Smith completed a 90-run stand with Roland Cato that added beef to the Volcanoes’ total, but once the latter fell for 47, there was little stability from the rest of the batting with Smith typically controlling the tempo before he was the last man out.



Windies “A” Team leg-spinner Damion Jacobs was the most successful Scorpions bowler, taking 5-51 from 22.5 overs, and fast bowling newcomer Christopher Lamont supported with 3-49 from 22 overs.



An opening burst from left-arm fast bowler Delorn Johnson condemned the Scorpions to a shaky start before Brandon King hit 88 and their captain Paul Palmer made 46, sharing 115 for the fourth wicket.



But Mayers bagged them both and later trapped Derval Green lbw for two, ending the day with 3-52 from 15 overs, to swing the match decisively.





Jaguars vs Hurricanes



AFTER a defiant effort from Akeem Saunders, who stroked his maiden first class century, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes batting crumbled for a second time in three days to hand the Guyana Jaguars a ten-wicket win last evening in the seventh round Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL) Four-day encounter.

Trailing by 268 on first innings, the tourists were asked to follow on by the Guyana Jaguars, and were bowled out for the identical deficit, leaving the Jaguars with just one run for victory.

Saunders had anchored the middle-order, putting on 91 for the fourth wicket with Shane Burton (53) and 76 for the fifth with Jahmar Hamilton (23), but when he was dismissed, the visitors’ effort unraveled and the second collapse of the match continued with increasing speed. From 127-4, the visitors lost 6-141.

