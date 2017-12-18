CWI REPORTS THREE CONSECUTIVE YEARS OF SURPLUS

St John’s, ANTIGUA – Cricket West Indies is reporting three consecutive years of surplus following its achievement of the target set for the financial year (2016 to 2017) which ended, September 30.



President, Dave Cameron remains optimistic that “the policies in place and the newly formulated strategic plan will continue to keep the organization’s financial management efficient, even as we look ahead to what could be considered a difficult year ahead up to September 2018.”



The Board of Directors, at its last quarterly meeting for 2017, held in Nevis, December 2 – 3, has accepted the recommendations for the five-year strategic plan which seeks to:



Produce world class players and winning teams

Unlock the full potential of the Windies brand

Achieve equity of opportunities throughout the sport in the region

Increase the number of Caribbean people involved in the playing of the sport



The focus of the five-year plan has been informed by a series of stakeholder consultations with the policy and operational teams which examined both the internal and external environments of the organization.



CRICKET



As early as January, the organization will make a series of key announcements regarding new player contracts, a player registration system, venues for the region’s hosting of the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Championship and the push towards the strengthening of the regional competitions in all formats.



The next quarterly meeting for the Board of Directors is due in March 2018.

