PCL: Round 7; Day 4

Red Force vs Pride

TAROUBA, Trinidad, (CMC) – Spin bowling triumvirate Jomel Warrican, Hayden Walsh, Jr and Kenroy Williams reversed decades of heartaches for Barbados Pride batsmen, when they bowled the visitors to a 207-run victory over Trinidad & Tobago Red Force in the Regional 4-Day Championship on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Warrican was the most impactful, grabbing 3-13 from 12 overs to finish with match figures of 9-84 to earn the Player-of-the-Match award, as the Red Force, chasing 324 for victory, were bowled out for 116 just before tea on the final day of their seventh-round match at the Brian Lara Cricket Ground.Leg-spinner Walsh took 3-41 from 14 overs, and Williams bagged 3-46 from 21.5 overs and had the privilege of formalising the result when he had Bryan Charles caught at slip for 13.

read more at Guyana Chronicle



Volcanoes vs Scorpions

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — Windward Islands Volcanoes needed just over an hour to beat Jamaica Scorpions by 119 runs and post their first win of the Regional Four-Day Championship here yesterday.

Resuming the final day of the seventh-round encounter at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground requiring three wickets for victory with the visitors needing an improbable 197 runs, Volcanoes dismissed Scorpions for 279 in their second innings.

They were inspired by seamer Kyle Mayers who added two of the three wickets to fall to his tally, to end with five for 92, while speedster Delorn Johnson picked up two for 71.

Volcanoes were held up by Fabien Allen who hit 42 and Odean Smith, 41, as the pair put on 54 for the ninth wicket, but once the pair were separated, the last two wickets fell in successive overs with the total on 279.

0 comments