Points Table after Round 7

Mon, Dec 18, '17

 

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings after the seventh round of matches which ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.

 

Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

 

FRANCHISES

PTS

M

W

L

I

T

A

DP

MR

BAT

BOWL

PB

1. Guyana Jaguars

118

7

5

0

1

1

0

0

0

16

19

14

2. Barbados Pride

75.2

7

2

2

3

0

0

0

0

16

20

6.2

3. T&T Red Force

71.6

7

2

2

3

0

0

0

0

17

14

7.6

4. Jamaica Scorpions

71.4

7

2

2

3

0

0

0

0

14

18

6.4

5. Leewards Hurricanes

61

7

1

3

3

0

0

0

0

8

20

12

6. Windwards Volcanoes

52.2

7

1

4

1

1

0

0

0

4

16

11.2

 

