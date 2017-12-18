Points Table after Round 7
Mon, Dec 18, '17
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings after the seventh round of matches which ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.
Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points
|
FRANCHISES
|
PTS
|
M
|
W
|
L
|
I
|
T
|
A
|
DP
|
MR
|
BAT
|
BOWL
|
PB
|
1. Guyana Jaguars
|
118
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
19
|
14
|
2. Barbados Pride
|
75.2
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
20
|
6.2
|
3. T&T Red Force
|
71.6
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
17
|
14
|
7.6
|
4. Jamaica Scorpions
|
71.4
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
18
|
6.4
|
5. Leewards Hurricanes
|
61
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
20
|
12
|
6. Windwards Volcanoes
|
52.2
|
7
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
16
|
11.2