Points Table after Round 7

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings after the seventh round of matches which ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.

Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

FRANCHISES PTS M W L I T A DP MR BAT BOWL PB 1. Guyana Jaguars 118 7 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 16 19 14 2. Barbados Pride 75.2 7 2 2 3 0 0 0 0 16 20 6.2 3. T&T Red Force 71.6 7 2 2 3 0 0 0 0 17 14 7.6 4. Jamaica Scorpions 71.4 7 2 2 3 0 0 0 0 14 18 6.4 5. Leewards Hurricanes 61 7 1 3 3 0 0 0 0 8 20 12 6. Windwards Volcanoes 52.2 7 1 4 1 1 0 0 0 4 16 11.2

11 comments