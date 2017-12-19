Dress rehearsal for Windies before World Cup qualifiers

The last time Windies won any sort of One-Day International (ODI) series was way back in 2014, when they beat Bangladesh, and hence, deservedly find themselves battling for a spot in the 2019 World Cup. They will have to play the qualifiers in Zimbabwe next year to stand a chance to seal one of the remaining two spots. So, the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting at Whangareion Wednesday (December 20) against New Zealand will be their last chance to get the permutations and combinations right.

Their disastrous run in the 50-over format saw the management recall experienced players like Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels for the England tour early this year, but the ageing duo could not avoid the 4-0 thrashing. Evin Lewis and Shai Hope have looked the part in one-day cricket, but the rest of the batting looks very fragile and incapable of handling pressure. Having tried various options over the course of time, Windies have three more games to get a settled batting line-up.

