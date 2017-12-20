Worker, Bracewell power NZ to series lead

New Zealand rode to a comfortable win, set up by a century stand for the opening wicket between George Worker and Colin Munro. Paired together for the first time, the duo combined to add 108 runs off only 100 balls to put the hosts comfortably in the driver's seat in the 249-run chase.

With very little assistance for the bowlers and the ball coming onto the bat at a good pace and with bounce, the left-handed duo made merry. Even as there were no sixes hit in the small ground, runs came at over a run a ball with the two at the crease. The acceleration came from Munro, even as Worker hogged most of the strike during their partnership.

With a modest target to chase, there was no need to take risks, but Munro still stuck to his natural game and played over the in-field time and again. He wasn't middling the ball as he would've liked, but the runs were coming at a fair clip. En route their partnership, Worker registered his second ODI fifty and also his highest score in the 50-over format. Munro, who was threatening, unfortunately fell one short of a fifty.

Chris Gayle did not take the field when Windies were bowling in the first One-Day International (ODI) at Whangarei on Wednesday (December 20). The 36-year-old scored 22 and was absent from the field due to illness. His participation in the second ODI at Christchurch on Saturday (December 23) now remains in doubt.

